Uniqlo Japan April same-store sales up 6.2 percent

April 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 6.2 percent year on year while sales at the company’s directly run stores excluding online sales increased by 5.2 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 6.3 percent.

Uniqlo attributed the same-store sales rise in April to warm weather through mid-month that helped support sales of summer items, especially the women's bra top and men's ankle pants ranges featured in the brand’s latest advertising campaigns. The company opened 6 Uniqlo stores in Japan and closed 2 during the month under review.

