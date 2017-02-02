Uniqlo Japan January same-store sales decline 2.5 percent

January 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 2.5 percent year on year while sales at its own stores excluding online sales decreased by 3.6 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales decreased by 2.8 percent.

Fast Retailing, parent of Uniqlo said, sales in January were respectable with the buoyant start from New Year sales continuing through mid month. However, same-store sales declined marginally year on year when compared to the especially large improvement in sales in the previous year. The company closed eight Uniqlo stores during the month under review.

Picture:Facebook Uniqlo Japan