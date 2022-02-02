Uniqlo Japan January same-store sales drop by 7.1 percent

January 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 7.1 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 6.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales declined year on year in January due to a lack of inventory of thermal clothing, insufficient promotion of sales during sales periods, and a delay in the launch of the spring ranges caused by the late entry of stock.

The company closed six stores in Japan during the month under review.