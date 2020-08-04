Uniqlo Japan July sales improve by 4.7 percent

July 2020 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 4.4 percent year on year, while total sales including online sales increased by 4.7 percent.

The company said in a statement that despite the long spell of rain and low temperatures experienced during the month, same-store sales rose in July on the back of strong sales of items that perfectly suited the recent demand for stay-at-home clothing.

At the end of July, the company added, a total of seven stores remained temporarily closed and 93 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. Uniqlo closed one store in Japan during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo website