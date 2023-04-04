Uniqlo Japan March same-store sales up 11.9 percent

March 2023 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 11.9 percent year on year while the company’s total sales including online sales increased by 15.4 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group attributed same-store sales growth in the month of March to strong sales of spring and summer fueled by consistently warm weather and higher going-out demand.

Uniqlo opened four stores and closed eight stores in Japan during the month under review.