Uniqlo Japan November same-store sales down 5.5 percent

November same-store sales including online sales decreased by 5.5 percent year on year at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group. The company said in a statement that total sales including online sales also decreased by 5.8 percent.

Uniqlo added that same-store sales declined in November, while sales rose in the early part of the month, warmer weather then stifled sales of thermal clothing around the time of its anniversary sale when sales are typically the strongest.

The company opened four stores during the month under review and closed five stores.

Picture:Uniqlo website