Uniqlo Japan November same-store sales increase 8.9 percent

November 2017 same-store sales including online sales increased by 8.9 percent at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, while sales at its own stores increased by 8.1 percent. Total sales including online sales increased by 8.8 percent.

The company attributed year-on-year same-store sales rise in November to the colder weather from mid-month that supported sales of winter items across the board. The company said that Uniqlo’s anniversary sale also attracted large numbers of customers. The company opened one store during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website