Uniqlo Japan October same-store sales drop 10 percent

For the month of October 2018, Uniqlo Japan, a part of Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that same-store sales including online sales decreased by 10 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 10 percent.

The company attributed the decrease in same-store sales October to consistently warm weather throughout the month weakening immediate demand for fall/winter items. Uniqlo Japan opened seven stores and closed four during the month under review.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo Japan