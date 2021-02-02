Uniqlo Japan posts 1.8 percent growth in January sales

January 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 2 percent, while total sales including online sales increased by 1.8 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement, same-store sales rose year on year in January due to consistently cold weather throughout the month as well as strong sales of products that satisfied the continued strong demand for stay-at-home clothing and other items.

At the end of January, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 159 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. During the month under review, the company closed six stores in Japan.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo