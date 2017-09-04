Uniqlo Japan posts 3.4 percent drop in August same-store sales

August same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, decreased by 3.4 percent year on year while sales at the company’s directly run stores excluding online sales decreased by 3.9 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales decreased by 3.5 percent.

Uniqlo Japan attributed drop in same-store sales to unseasonal weather weakening demand for summer items. The company closed two Uniqlo stores during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website