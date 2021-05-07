Uniqlo Japan posts April same-store sales growth of 84.5 percent

April 2021 same-store sales including online sales increased by 84.5 percent at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 92.1 percent.

The company added that same-store sales rose considerably year on year in April compared to a much weaker period in the previous year. Uniqlo Japan opened 13 store during the month under review.

In April, a maximum of 71 stores operated shorter opening hours and 83 stores were temporarily closed due to Covid-19.