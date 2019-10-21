Uniqlo pulls ad after uproar in South Korea

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo has pulled a commercial featuring a 98-year-old US fashion figure from South Korean screens, it said Monday after it was accused of whitewashing colonial history.

South Korea and Japan are both US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea, but their relationship is deeply strained by the legacy of Tokyo's 20th-century expansionism.

The latest example is an advert for Uniqlo fleeces showing elderly fashion celebrity Iris Apfel chatting with designer Kheris Rogers, 85 years her junior. The last line has the white-haired Apfel, asked how she used to dress as a teenager, innocuously responding: "Oh my God. I can't remember that far back." But Uniqlo's Korean arm subtitled its version of the ad slightly differently, reading: "I can't remember things that happened more than 80 years ago."

Uniqlo accused of whitewashing in ad

That would put the moment as 1939, towards the end of Japan's brutal colonial rule over the Korean peninsula, where the period is still bitterly resented, and some South Koreans reacted furiously.

"A nation that forgets history has no future. We can't forget what happened 80 years ago that Uniqlo made fun of," commented one internet user on Naver, the country's largest portal.

The phrase "Uniqlo, comfort women", in reference to women forced to become sex slaves to Japanese troops during the Second World War, was among the most searched terms on Naver at the weekend, and demonstrators protested outside Uniqlo shops on Monday.

Seoul and Tokyo are currently locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic row stemming from historical disputes, and South Korean consumers have mounted boycotts of Japanese products.

Uniqlo -- which has 186 stores in South Korea -- has itself been one of the highest-profile targets, while Japanese carmakers' sales dropped nearly 60 percent year-on-year in September.

The company denied the allegations in a statement, saying the text was altered to highlight the age gap between the individuals and show that its fleeces were for people "across generations".

"The ad had no intention whatsoever to imply anything" about colonial rule, a Uniqlo representative told AFP on Monday, adding the firm had withdrawn the ad in an effort at damage control. Analysts said the controversy demonstrated the politicisation of the neighbours' complex history.

The reaction was excessive, said Kim Sung-han, a former foreign affairs vice minister who teaches at Korea University, involving a "jump in logic" that "assumes everything Uniqlo does is political as a Japanese company". "I don't see how her remark could be linked to the comfort women issue," he added. "This is overly sensitive."(AFP)