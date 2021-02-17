Uniqlo surpasses Zara as world's most valuable fashion brand

Uniqlo has surpassed Zara as the world’s most valuable retailer. Parent company Fast Retailing has been valued at 81.7 billion euros in comparison to Zara’s 80.8 billion euros at the end of Tuesday.

According to Nikkei Asia, Fast Retailing’s shareholders are optimistic with the company’s focus on Asia, especially targeting growth in China where the economy rebounded quickly from the coronavirus-triggered slump thanks to the government’s containment efforts. The casual wear specialist is also viewed as well positioned to capitalize on the changing habits of consumers, who are more inclined to dress casually as telework spreads.

In 2020 Fast Retailing operated 2,298 global Uniqlo stores, of which sixty are located in Asia outside of Japan. At 791 locations, China is the second biggest market after Japan, with 815 stores.

“We have reached the position where we are within reach of the No. 1 rank in the clothing domain,” Fast Retailing Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai told employees at the start of the year. He made good on that statement in terms of market value: the stock gained for seven straight sessions to close Tuesday at 102,500 yen, up 3 percent from the previous session and surpassing 100,000 yen for the first time, according to Nikkei Asia.

In its latest trading statement, Uniqlo said its January 2021 same-store sales including online sales increased by 2 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 1.8 percent. Same-store sales rose year on year in January thanks to consistently cold weather throughout the month as well as strong sales of products that satisfied the continued strong demand for stay-at-home clothing and other items.

Known for its good quality basics, Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai has said: “we don’t chase trends. People mistakenly say that Uniqlo is a fast-fashion brand. We’re not. We are about clothing that’s made for everyone”and “we will never, ever offer disposable clothing.”

Photo via Uniqlo; Article source: Nikkei Asia