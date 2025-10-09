Uniqlo's global expansion drives strong financial results for Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, reported strong financial results for the year ended August 31, 2025, with revenue rising to 3.4 trillion yen (22.26 billion dollars), up 9.6 percent year-on-year and profit attributable to owners of the parent expanding to 433 billion yen, an increase of 16.4 percent.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of record performance, driven by rising global customer support for its LifeWear concept. The company is actively investing in global operational growth, with capital expenditure rising to 171.9 billion yen, focused heavily on new stores and automated warehousing.

Uniqlo International and domestic performance

Uniqlo International achieved a record-high performance, with revenue increasing to 1.9102 trillion yen, an increase of 11.6 percent and business profit expanding to 305.3 billion yen, up 10.6 percent. However, performance varied significantly by region. The Greater China markets reported a decline in revenue and a large contraction in profit, with Mainland China revenue dropping by approximately 4 percent and business profit declining by roughly 10 percent. In contrast, operations in South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia reported significantly higher full-year revenue and profits, with combined revenue rising to 619.4 billion yen, up 14.6 percent and business profit totalling 116.9 billion yen, up 20.5 percent.

Uniqlo North America and Europe both achieved strong increases in revenue and profit. North America's revenue totalled 271.1 billion yen, up 24.5 percent and business profit rose by 44.2 billion yen, up 35.1 percent, while Europe's revenue was 369.5 billion yen, an increase of 33.6 percent and profit expanded to 54.2 billion yen (+23.7 percent). Both regions benefited from successful new stores that served as "media beacons" to boost brand awareness and e-commerce sales. Uniqlo was also able to absorb the costs of additional U.S. tariffs by reviewing product prices, reducing discounting, and implementing stronger cost controls.

Uniqlo Japan also had a record year, with revenue topping 1 trillion yen for the first time. Revenue reached 1.02 trillion yen, an increase of 10.1 percent and profit rose by 17.5 percent to 181.3 billion yen. Same-store sales including e-commerce grew by 8.1 percent for the full year.

GU reported an increase in revenue but a large contraction in profits in fiscal 2025, with revenue reaching 330.7 billion yen, up 3.6 percent and business profit declining to 28.3 billion yen, down 12.6 percent.

Future outlook and sustainability

The company remains committed to making Uniqlo International its growth pillar, continuing to open new stores and enhancing product development. Fast Retailing forecasts the Group's network will total 3,594 stores by the end of August 2026.

The Group is also intensifying its sustainability efforts under the LifeWear concept. Key initiatives include the "Re.Uniqlo" program, which extends the lifespan of clothes, with repair and refurbishing services now available in 63 stores across 22 countries. For its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the rate of lower greenhouse gas emissions materials reached 17 percent of all materials used. The company was recognised by the CDP as an "A List" company for climate change for three consecutive years.