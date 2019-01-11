Urban Outfitters holiday sales increase by 5 percent

Urban Outfitters, Inc. said in a statement that total company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2018, increased 5 percent over the same period last year, while comparable retail segment net sales increased 5 percent, driven by double-digit growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 6 percent at Free People, 5 percent at Urban Outfitters and 4 percent at the Anthropologie Group and wholesale segment net sales increased 3 percent.

For the eleven months ended December 31, 2018, total company net sales increased 10 percent over the same period last year, while comparable retail segment net sales increased 9 percent, driven by double-digit growth in the digital channel and positive retail store sales. Wholesale segment net sales increased 10 percent.

During the eleven months, the company opened a total of 17 new retail locations including: five Urban Outfitters stores, five Free People stores, four Anthropologie Group stores and three Food and Beverage restaurants; and closed four retail locations including: two Anthropologie Group stores, one Urban Outfitters store and one Free People store. During the same period, four franchisee-owned Urban Outfitters stores were opened.

