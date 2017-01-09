Urban Outfitters sales rise 3 percent during Christmas

Urban Outfitters’ total company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2016, increased by 3 percent over the same period last year. Comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1.5 percent. For the eleven months, total company net sales increased 3 percent over the same period last year. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1.3 percent, while wholesale segment net sales increased 12 percent.

The company expects total company gross margins to deleverage more than previously expected due to the larger than expected shift in demand by channel due to lower store traffic resulting in lower store sales and higher promotional activity and a larger than anticipated shift in product mix that saw customers respond more favourably to lower margin items and categories.

Comparable net sales rise at Urban Outfitters and Free People

By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 3.6 percent at Urban Outfitters and 2.9 percent at Free People, but decreased 1 percent at the Anthropologie Group. The company said, increase in comparable retail segment sales was driven by strong, double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer channel, which was partially offset by lower than anticipated retail store comparable net sales. Wholesale segment net sales decreased by 4 percent since the prior year period had benefitted from late shipments of third quarter bookings.

During the eleven months ended December 31, 2016, the company opened a total of 27 new stores including 13 Free People stores, 10 Anthropologie Group stores and four Urban Outfitters stores; and closed three stores including: one Free People store, one Anthropologie Group store and one Urban Outfitters store.

