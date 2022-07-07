US hedge fund Citadel snaps up 5 percent stake in Boohoo

US hedge fund Citadel has bought a five percent stake in UK fast fashion giant Boohoo.

Shares in the Manchester-based group were up 3.7 percent to 57.1p on the news. But that was still far below its all-time high of 413p in June 2020.

Boohoo was one of the success stories of the pandemic as lockdowns accelerated shoppers’ shift to online channels, sending its revenue soaring.

However, the group found itself at the centre of a scandal in July 2020 about poor working conditions at the factories of some of its suppliers in Leicester.

On top of that, the group has felt the squeeze more recently as consumers tighten their purse strings amid growing inflation.

In the first quarter ended May 31, group revenue dropped 8 percent year-over-year to 445.7 million pounds.

In that same period, its home market of the UK recorded its first ever year-over-year drop in revenue, down 1 percent to 272.1 million pounds.