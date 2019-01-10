Van de Velde full year turnover declines by 1.8 percent

Ahead of its full year results announcement on February 27, Van de Velde said in a statement that its the fiscal year 2018, reported turnover decreased 1.8 percent from 209 million euros to 205.2 million euros, while at constant exchange rates, revenues were down by -0.8 percent. Comparable turnover for the year decreased from 205.6 million euros to 203 million euros, down 1.2 percent at current and by 0.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Last month, Van de Velde appointed Marleen Vaesen as CEO of the company replacing Erwin Van Laethem. The company had said that Vaesen, who has been a board member of Van de Velde since 2012, is well acquainted with the company and can rely on her extensive experience.

Picture:Facebook/Prima Donna Lingerie