Van de Velde lowers FY18 revenue and profit outlook

Van de Velde has announced that the successful launch of Marie Jo Swim and growth in new channels, have not yet generated the expected results. As a consequence, the company expects total turnover not to grow in 2018 but to remain stable or to decrease modestly. This reduction in the projected turnover, the company believe, will put significant pressure on the profit trend compared with 2017.

Van de Velde added that remains fully committed to the ‘investments’ in the previously identified and activated areas including positioning its brands, and marketing and developing new channels; developing ecommerce and digitization, including up-to-date IT architecture; increasing the agility and delivery reliability of the supply chain.

Picture:Marie Jo website