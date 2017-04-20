Van de Velde predicts lower EBITDA for 2017

Van de Velde expects to report a lower EBITDA for 2017 through a combination of stable turnover and accelerated investments to support future growth.

The company said, as a consequence of the challenging retail environment in the markets and channels where Van de Velde is traditionally active and the negative effect of the evolution of the British pound, Van de Velde expects that total turnover in 2017 will not grow compared to 2016.

Therefore Van de Velde has decided to accelerate its investments in areas which will contribute to the further international growth potential of the company in the areas of positioning of its brands and marketing and development of new channels, development of ecommerce & digital, including an up-to-date IT-architecture, increase of the agility and delivery reliability of the supply chain.

The company expects these investments in the future to result in higher expenses in 2017 and 2018, while the same translating into sustainable growth of turnover and profitability of Van de Velde in the coming years.

Picture:Prima Donna website