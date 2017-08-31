Van de Velde revenues increase 1.3 percent in H1

Consolidated turnover at Van de Velde increased by 1.3 percent to 115.3 million euros (136 million dollars) in the first half of 2017, compared to 113.9million euros (135 million dollars), in the last year’s first half. On a comparable basis, the company said, consolidated turnover was up 1.2 percent to 116.9 million euros (138 million dollars). At constant exchange rates, turnover on comparable basis grew by 1.5 percent.

The company added that this turnover growth consists of wholesale turnover increase by 1.6 percent, retail turnover increase of 3 percent on a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates. Effect of exchange rate and store closures, Van de Velde said, resulted in a decline of turnover by 1.1 percent.

REBITDA of 36.3 million euros (43 million dollars) was down 5.7 percent on a comparable basis. Reported REBITDA for the first half year declined by 5.6 percent to 35.2 million euros (41 million dollars). On a comparable basis (including comparable deliveries), consolidated REBITDA declined by 5.7 percent to 36.3million euros (43 million dollars). The company said, main reasons for this decline were wholesale reporting 0.3million euros (0.36 million dollars) lower contribution to REBITDA and retail reporting 0.1million euros (0.12 million dollars) higher contribution to REBITDA.

Picture:Prima Donna website