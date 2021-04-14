Vera Wang signs deal with Pronovias

Vera Wang is joining Pronovias in holy matrimony. The designer has signed a 10-year licensing deal with Barcelona-based Pronovias for the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of Vera Wang Bride to Pronovias’ global fleet of stores and wholesale accounts starting October of this year. Vera Wang Bride is at a more accessible price point than her couture wedding gowns and are intended to reach a more international customer base.

Vera Wang’s name has been synonymous with high quality and fashionable wedding gowns for over 30 years. The designer is one of the biggest household names in America in terms of fashion designers, with her name instantly being associated with coveted wedding gowns.

Vera Wang Bride is priced between 1600 dollars and 4000 dollars, a lower price point than the high-end gowns which start at 4000 dollars and go up to around 12,000 dollars. Pronovias currently has a network of 102 retail stores in in 105 countries, with main flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, London, Shanghai, and Barcelona. Pronovias is a multi-brand retailer, but Vera Wang has never sold her dresses there.

This deal brings a sixth brand into the Pronovias Group portfolio, which currently includes Marchesa for Pronovias, Ashley Graham for Pronovias, House of St. Patrick, White One, Nicole, and Ladybird. Pronovias is hoping through the addition of Vera Wang Bride they can better position themselves in the luxury sector.

Vera Wang previously had a licensing deal with David’s Bridal that ended in 2020. She also has her own bridal stores in Japan, which perform very well. Her bridal business is set to open two more stores in Mainland China.

As part of the new partnership, Pronovias will offer a new Vera Wang Bride collection once a year, as well as special occasion dresses for January. Vera Wang plans on renaming her more high-end bridal line Vera Wang Haute to differentiate between the two.

Pronovias will also be showing Vera Wang bride during bridal market weeks. Vera Wang begun straying away from Bridal Fashion Week shows five years ago, and instead created campaign films to showcase her new collections. Vera Wang Bride dresses will be made to order. In addition, Vera Wang will also be creating accessories for Vera Wang Bride, including tiaras.