VF Corporation says it has aided over three million people, according to latest impact report

The VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of VF Corporation, has released its second Impact Report, detailing the initiatives the organisation has carried out and the positive impact it has left in its path.

In the report, VF said that it has positively impacted more than three million people in 73 countries and provided grants to support 91 community partners, distributing more than eight million dollars to support efforts centred around four priorities.

These include its Trust for Public Land, Equitable Communities Fund, which it said has helped address the outdoor equity gap for over 100 million people in the US, and The Resilience Fund for Women in Global Value Chains, for which it is aiming to raise 10 million dollars over three years to “support locally driven solutions to systemic problems”.

Additionally, the report details the foundation’s partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund on the Alumni Mentoring Initiative and its work in disaster relief and recovery, for which it said it has donated more than 10.3 million dollars to various affected communities around the world.

In a release, Gloria Schoch, executive director of the foundation and director of global impact for VF Corporation, said: “This report not only gives insights into the VF Foundation’s grantmaking priorities, but it provides a window into the organisations we fueled, the causes we strengthened and the positive change we helped to power. In the upcoming year, we hope to continue working with our partners to help heal our planet and improve lives in the communities where VF operates across the globe.”