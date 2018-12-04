VF Corporation to open new Soho office in London

US fashion firm VF has signed a 10-year lease for a new 15,000 square foot office in the Axtell Soho building in central London.

The new office, which is set to open in late Spring 2019, will be an important business hub for VF, and will house offices, showrooms and design spaces. The new space will also include three completely new floors, external terraces and a landscaped roof garden.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF EMEA Group President, said: “Axtell Soho is a beautifully crafted building in one of the world most vibrant and forward-thinking locations in central London.

“We would like to bring the most advanced and innovative expression of our brands to the heart of London to strengthen trade relationships, fuel our growth in the UK market."

Simon Tann of Levy Real Estate added: “Axtell Soho’s combination of leading-edge design, a Soho location, stunning offices, terraces and a rooftop garden space were key to attracting an occupier of VF’s calibre”.