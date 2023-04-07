VF Foundation to grant eight million dollars to community partners

VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of fashion conglomerate VF Corporation, has announced it would be providing eight million dollars to support 77 community members focused on various global and societal issues.

The news came as part of the group’s latest Impact Report, the third to be published, in which VF outlined its four areas of priority; Outside Matters, increasing equitable outdoor access, Worthy Work, investing in education for next-generation leaders, Free to Be, driving freedom of self-expression, and Disaster Relief and Recovery.

In a release for the report, Gloria Schoch, executive director of the VF Foundation and senior director of VF Corp, said that the company was proud to be supporting solutions to modern day issues.

Schoch continued: “Contained in this report are the stories of people, causes and communities that are opening up opportunities for more people to experience the healing power of the outdoors, to advance greater diversity and equity in the talent pipeline, empower women and girls, as well as support programmes, policies and practices that help protect our environment.”

Alongside the foundation’s support, VF also said that its portfolio of brands, which includes the likes of Vans, The North Face and Timberland, had invested nearly 23 million dollars in monetary and product donations throughout the year.

Among the company’s grantees are organisation’s supporting diversity in fashion education and throughout the industry, including Fashion Scholarship Fund, Creatives Want Change and RaiseFashion.