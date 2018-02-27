Vince preliminary Q4 results show 14 percent sales rise

Vince Holding Corp. in its unaudited preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2018 said that net sales increased around 14 percent to 73 million dollars, excluding an estimated 1.5 million dollars from the 14th week.

Commenting on the preliminary update, Brendan Hoffman, the company’s CEO said in a media release: “We are pleased to have delivered strong sales growth in the fourth quarter as our new product continued to resonate well with customers. We saw strong comparable sales performance in our direct-to-consumer business with double digit growth in both full price retail stores and our e-commerce business as well as higher full-price sell through.”

Direct-to-consumer segment sales increased around 17.5 percent to 34.5 million dollars compared to the same period last year, excluding sales from the 14th week, while comparable sales increased around 16.1 percent on a 13-week basis, including ecommerce sales. Wholesale segment sales increased approximately 11.5 percent to 38.5 million dollars compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Picture:Facebook/Vince