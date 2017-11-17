Vivienne Westwood reports drop in annual profit

Vivienne Westwood has posted a drop in pre-tax profit to 1.9 million pounds for the year to December 31, 2016 compared to 2.3 million pounds last year, according to the accounts filed by the company.

The company’s operating profit dropped from 2.5 million pounds to 1.3 million pounds. However the company managed to increase its turnover from 33.7 million pounds to 37.5 million pounds.

The label founded by the British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is loved by A-list personalities including Prime Minister Theresa May. The company recently opened doors to a new store in Amsterdam, the first boutique to be launched in the Netherlands .

Picture:Facebook/Vivienne Westwood