Wallie, the first AI Fashion Agent for inventory

The future of retail is here, and it’s called Wallie. As the need for the fashion industry to embrace technological advancements, Wallie emerges as a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize inventory management, product allocation and how we manage processes in the nearby future. This AI-driven fashion agent promises to deliver new intelligent capabilities which were basically impossible in the traditional way. Delivering both lower costs through hyper automation as improving margins by continuous decision making on micro and macro level.

Wallie: The AI-powered revolution in Retail allocation

Retailers face a constant battle to optimize inventory across multiple channels and shopfloors. Striking the perfect balance between overstocks and stockouts is essential, but notoriously difficult to achieve.

Wallie, powered by its advanced ForecastGPT2.5 model, Wallie delivers an exceptionally high forecasting accuracy, forming the backbone of its intelligent decision-making. This enables real-time SKU monitoring and precise, tailored adjustments for each of the shopfloors demands.

Forecasting like never before

One of Wallie’s biggest strengths is solving the challenge of low forecast accuracy in sparce-data scenarios. Unlike traditional systems, Wallie can generate accurate forecasts based solely on an image. This capability ensures that new articles are placed in the right locations with optimal quantities from day one.

Additionally, Wallie’s AI is trained to penalize stockouts while allowing a controlled level of overstock for a defined period, not overpushing inventory in the market but smartly understanding the performance of each SKU and each shopfloor. Maximizing the sales potential of each product during its critical early phase.

Smarter, context-aware decision making

Traditional workflows rely on repetitive processes without considering context or a product’s lifecycle stage. Wallie, however, is different.

A couple of example are that, trained on billions of full-lifecycle fashion time series, Wallie understands when:

✔️ When to push extra new styles to a shopfloor, gaining extra revenue

✔️ If location(s) needs to stop replenishment completely, allocating to shopfloors or the channels which are more likely to sell, gaining extra margin

✔️ If an article is at her final lifecycle and if it is smart to get it back or push the last bit to only a couple of shopfloors, getting that sell-through rate to the last mile

Boost Your margins & stay ahead

In an industry where every decision impacts profitability, Wallie is the intelligent solution that helps you:

✅ Ensure SKUs are always in the right location

✅ Boost your sales margins

✅ Maximize your profits

Remember: A mere 1% increase in margin with the same inventory can generate double-digit bottom-line profits!

Are you ready to transform your business with Wallie?