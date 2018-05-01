Warm weather clothing drives sales growth at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending April 28, 2018, were down 0.3 percent on last year. This, the company said, is in part due to the annualising of the first May bank holiday, which was a week earlier last year. Fashion was up 2 percent, with womenswear and menswear both seeing sales rise by 8.2 percent.

Uptick in fashion sales, the company added, was because the sunny weather at the start of the week encouraged customers to update their summer wardrobes leading to 18 percent growth in warm weather clothing sales. The company-owned label denim lifestyle brand, AND/OR saw sales jump 60 percent, while and sales of women’s shoes rose 30 percent.

Home sales were down 1.6 percent but outdoor living saw a second consecutive week of strong performance driven by the weather. Upholstery saw an uplift of 2.1 percent with new products driving sales. EHT sales were down 1.9 percent.

