Warm winter hits weekly fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, for the week to December 8, 2018, were down 5.1 percent, partly due to a reduction in promotional activity compared to the same period last year. Fashion sales were down 6.8 percent, with the mild weather continuing to affect cold weather categories.

However, John Lewis said, womenswear performed well, with sales up 3.7 percent, driven by customers shopping for the party season.

Home sales for the week were down 7.3 percent. Electrical and home technology sales, the company added, were slightly down 0.9 percent but small electrical sales continued to do well as customers bought Dyson Airwraps.

Picture:John Lewis website