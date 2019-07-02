Weekly fashion sales improve 7.6 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to June 29, 2019, were up 4.1 percent on the same week last year as the company said, summer clearance continued to perform well and price matching competitor promotions drove sales in shops and online. The company added that fashion sales were up 7.6 percent, driven by beauty sales, which were up 19.8 percent due to price matching competitor activity.

John Lewis-owned brand menswear sales rose 12 percent, driven by sales of formal blazers and smart jackets which were up 85 percent compared to last year.

Home sales were down 0.9 percent, however last week’s warm weather boosted sales of Outdoor Living which were up 9 percent, picnic products were up 8 percent and low tog duvets were up 17 percent. Electrical and home technology sales increased 5.8 percent.

