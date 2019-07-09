Weekly fashion sales increase 6.2 percent at John Lewis

Total John Lewis sales for the week ending July 6, 2019, were up 1.3 percent as the company said, customers continued to enjoy shopping summer clearance. John Lewis added that fashion sales were up 6.2 percent, driven by sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure, which were up 12.4 percent.

The company further said in a statement that price matching competitor beauty promotions drove beauty sales up by 17.6 percent on the same week last year. Menswear sales were up 9.8 percent and sales of womenswear accessories were also up 6.6 percent.

Home sales rose 0.5 percent, with textiles and home accessories sales up 2.3 percent on the same period last year. Electrical and home technology sales were down 3.2 percent but communications technology sales increased 4.7 percent on the same period last year. Personal care sales jumped 50 percent, driven by the launch of the Dyson Airwrap Complete.

Picture:John Lewis website