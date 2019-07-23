Weekly fashion sales rise 3.8 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to July 20, 2019 were up 1.3 percent in its final week of Summer clearance. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were up 3.8 percent as customers shopped clearance final markdowns.

The company added that sales of womenswear accessories increased 9 percent, driven by sales of handbags.

Home sales were up 0.9 percent with sales of textiles & home accessories up 7.7 percent largely driven by sales of bedding, with bed & bath up 9.5 percent. Electrical and home technology sales declined 1 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website