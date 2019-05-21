Weekly fashion sales up 5.8 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to May 18, 2019, the company said in a statement, were up 1.7 percent with strong performance in shops over the weekend as it annualised the impact of the Royal Wedding weekend last year. Fashion sales were up 5.8 percent with beauty sales up 9.5 percent due to competitor price matching.

Warm weather products, the company added, were however down 9 percent due to the cooler temperatures compared to the same week last year.

Home sales for the week were down 0.3 percent with premium bedding up 22 percent, while gift food, stationery and gifts were down. Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.2 percent.

