Weekly fashion sales up 7 percent at John Lewis

John Lewis has announced that total sales for the week ending July 1, 2017, which was our first full week of summer clearance, were 98.7 million pounds (127 million dollars), up 8.8 percent. The company’s fashion sales for the week saw an increase of 7 percent as the warm weather continued to boost sales.

John Lewis’s Loved and Found range performed strongly, up 46.3 percent. Beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were up 12.5 percent driven by strong sales across both beauty and sport ranges, which were up 12.8 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

The company added that electrical and home technology sales rose 12.4 percent, as customers took advantage of clearance prices. Aales of Apple products rose 34 percent overall, with Apple watches sales increasing by 115 percent.

Home category also had a good week with sales up 8 percent. Outdoor living segment sales were up 38.4 percent, as the good weather continued to see people spend more time outdoors. Decor bed linen also saw a rise in sales, up 12.8 percent.

