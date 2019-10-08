Whistles online sales boosted 10 percent by ship from store tech

Whistles has boosted its online sales by 10 percent after introducing ship from store technology.

The London-based fashion brand partnered with OneStock to optimise its omnichannel order management system (OMS) with initiatives that enable more orders to be fulfilled regardless of the channel and delivery point. Following a successful two-week trial, the technology was rolled out across its entire store estate, and now 15 percent of the retailer’s ecommerce orders are fulfilled by ship from store.

Whistles has also implemented a unified click and collect delivery option that allows customers to choose a destination store, regardless of whether the product is available there. It said it uses “advanced order orchestration technology” to select the optimal supply point, reducing shipment costs and enhancing the customer experience. Over 17 percent of the retailer’s click and collect orders are processed this way.

Romulus Grigoras, CEO of OneStock, said in a statement: “An agile OMS is essential for a profitable omnichannel strategy. Increased online product availability combined with advanced fulfillment options are driving significant growth for Whistles.”

The tech is being adopted by an increasing number of fashion retailers as a means to streamline their business models. In recent months, Ted Baker , Radley , and Jigsaw have teamed up with OneStock to do just that.