White Stuff plans redundancies amid restructuring

White Stuff has decided to axe certain positions from its customer service and wholesale teams as part of its ongoing business transformation programme, reports Drapers.

Confirming the development to FashionUnited, White Stuff spokesperson said in an email statement: “In light of leadership changes earlier this year with the introduction of a customer director and multi-channel director, White Stuff is currently reviewing how it structures itself to best build a global multi-channel brand and put customer-centricity at the heart of everything we do. Many new roles have been created but unfortunately there are a very small number of roles that are directly impacted and therefore at risk.”

For the year to April 27, the company’s total sales increased by 2.6 percent and ecommerce sales improved 8 percent. However, White Stuff had said that in-store sales for the year under review marginally declined by 0.2 percent, while wholesale sales rose by 4.3 percent year on year.

Picture:Facebook/White Stuff