Wolf & Badger online sales surge in 'record year'

Wolf & Badger is celebrating a record year of sales figures in 2019, reporting a surge in online sales, a consistent rise in overall global sales and a “strong performance” from its two flagship stores in London and New York.

Online sales at the multi-channel retailer jumped 59 percent from 6.6 million pounds in 2018 to 10.5 million pounds in 2019, with nine million people visiting the site last year.

The company said it now expects to report overall revenue growth of 80 percent, attributing that partly to the success of its recently opened 12,000-square-foot Kings Cross flagship in London as well and its newly refurbished three-level Soho store in New York. The flagships resulted in a 37 percent increase in like-for-like sales during the year.

The retailer said it now expects to more than double revenue in 2020 as it continues to “reach more independent, ethical brands and more customers in the US as well as continuing to build on its UK base.”

Founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers - CEO George Graham and creative director Henry Graham - Wolf & Badger is an online fashion platform offering a curated selection of independent brands, with a particular focus on individual and sustainable products from ethical brands.

Today, the website connects customers internationally with over 1000 brands across fashion, accessories, homeware and beauty verticals.