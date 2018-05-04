Wolverine Worldwide announces quarterly cash dividend of 0.08 dollar

Board of directors of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.08 dollar per share of common stock. The company said that this dividend is payable on August 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018 and is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of 0.32 dollar per share.

The company had reported full year adjusted diluted earnings per share were 1.64 dollars, and 1.71 dollars on a constant currency basis compared to 1.36 dollars in the prior year, growth of nearly 26 percent. The company closed 215 stores during 2017 leaving 80 go-forward stores in the fleet.

Picture:Cat Footwear website