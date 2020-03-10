YNAP launches programme to drive gender equality in technology

Luxury online retailer group, Yoox Net-A-Porter has announced that it is strengthening its commitment to target gender equality in technology with the launch of a new internal sponsored programme for women.

The goal of the new programme is to help create the next generation of female technology leaders, by pairing rising female talent in its technology team with senior business leaders over a period of 10 months, to provide advanced learning and development opportunities for employees on the path to leadership.

In addition, sponsees will benefit from additional leadership training, network connections and opportunities to demonstrate their skill set. Through the programme, sponsees and sponsors will begin to design new ways of working that overcome the barriers women in technology can typically experience.

The programme it explained derives from the commitment that Federico Marchetti, Yoox Net-A-Porter group chairman and chief executive, made as a founding member of Male Champions of Change’s Global Tech Group, a coalition of leaders which includes representatives from BBC, Condé Nast and Microsoft Ventures. The group’s members have joined together to accelerate the advancement of gender equality in the technology industry.

Commenting on the new initiative, Marchetti said in a statement: “Our ambition is for Yoox Net-A-Porter to be the number one employer for female talent in the technology industry. We already employ more women in tech than the industry average, but we have to be relentless in our mission.

“I have always believed in the power of knowledge and the power of opportunity. We want even more women to excel in technology leadership roles, and this requires new ways of working. In this respect, everyone involved in the programme is an innovator – redesigning how we collaborate and supporting greater diversity of thinking.”

The initiative supports Yoox Net-A-Porter’s ambitions to become the “Top Employer for female talent in tech” and builds on successful technology initiatives including its ‘Women in Tech’ Community that works to support women with social media forums, speaker events, mentoring and bespoke training to ensure their advancement within the sector, and its Digital Education Workshops that has already engaged with more than 6,000 students, especially young girls, to learn about technology and to pursue studies and careers in STEM.