Yours Clothing invests in bigger headquarters

Yours Clothing, the UK’s fastest growing plus-size fashion retailer, has announced that it is investing more than 4 million pounds in a new bigger headquarter in Peterborough to “fuel growth plans”.

In a statement, Yours Clothing confirmed that it has purchased a new 142,000 square foot UK headquarters at Newcombe House, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate in Peterborough, where it will house a photography studio, its customers services department as well as its distribution centre under one roof.

The plus-size fashion retailer will relocate by the end of the year from its present smaller 85,000 square foot premises, also located nearby in Orton Southgate.

Yours Clothing employs more than 1,100 staff and is one of the largest employers in Peterborough, and has stated that this investment is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to improving its infrastructure and ensuring a strong platform to deliver its ambitious long-term growth plans for the business.

News of the new headquarters follows a successful year for Yours Clothing, they reported strong growth figures for their last financial year, with a 22 percent rise in revenues to 88.3 million pounds for 12 months to January 2018, compared to 72.1 million pounds in the previous year.

Andrew Killingsworth, founder and chief executive of Yours Clothing, said in a press release: “This is an exciting time for Yours Clothing, we are investing in IT and infrastructure and our new enlarged HQ will ensure that the brand is well positioned to deliver on our ambitious growth plans.

“The business is continuing to see strong demand across womenswear and menswear both here in the UK and internationally which reflects the growing demand of our products and the strength of our omni-channel business model.”

Yours Clothing operates 135 stand-alone stores in the UK and Ireland and 10 franchise stores in the Middle East. It also launched eight country-specific websites, and in June 2018, the company’s menswear brand, BadRhino opened its first two standalone UK stores.

Images: courtesy of Yours Clothing