Zalando reports strong start to 2018, Q1 sales jump 22 percent

Zalando SE has reported revenue growth of 22 percent to 1,196 million euros (1,426.6 million dollars). Europe’s leading online platform for fashion achieved an adjusted EBIT of 0.4 million euros (0.48 million dollars) and remained breakeven. The company has also confirmed its full-year guidance of revenue growth at 20-25 percent and an adjusted EBIT between 220 and 270 million euros (262 to 321.9 million dollars).

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Zalando’s Co-CEO Rubin Ritter said in a media release: “Growth is our top priority and that’s exactly what we have focused on in the first quarter, despite a challenging fashion market environment. A delayed start of the spring/summer season put pressure on the industry, however, we have our eyes firmly set on our growth targets.”

Zalando launches beauty segment in Germany

In the first quarter, Zalando launched the beauty category in Germany. The company said, ore than 4,000 products from 130 different brands were available at launch, initially focused on cosmetics and skin care for women.

“Beauty is the first category we launched in four years and we’re off to a promising start. We see a great opportunity to complement our assortment and strengthen our position as a one-stop destination for fashion and lifestyle,” added Ritter.

Zalando also saw a strong increase of active customers, which grew by 3.5 million or 16.7 percent to 23.9 million. On average, the company said, each active customer placed four orders with Zalando in the last twelve months, marking an all-time high. Customers mainly accessed Zalando from mobile devices, as the mobile visit share reached 76.6 percent in the first quarter.

