Zalando revenue grows 20 percent for full year

The company said on Thursday its full year net profit increased Revenues climbed by 20 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for full year was 100 million euros, increased from 51 million euros a year earlier. Revenues grew to 6,483 million euros.

Zalando is a leading European cross-platform online store that sells shoes, clothing and other fashion products. The company delivers on trend fashion across 2,000 brands to customers in 17 countries. The marketplace selling fashion, footwear and accessories is currently listed in Frankfurt. Headquartered in Berlin, Zalando SE offers fashion, footwear and accessories.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]