Zalando’s new fulfilment center to open at Nogarole Rocca in Italy

Zalando has announced that its new fulfillment center will be built in Nogarole Rocca (Verona), Italy. The company said in a statement that the construction work of the project will start in spring 2018 and once complete Zalando will be able to strengthen the service offered to Italian customers, speed up deliveries in the Southern European markets, and create over 1,000 new jobs.

The company added that potential of the Italian market and its proximity to Southern European countries are two of the factors behind the choice of Italy for the next central hub. The facility in Nogarole Rocca will have a logistic area of approximately 130,000 sq. mtrs, similar to the existing central hubs in Germany (Erfurt, Mönchengladbach, Lahr) and Poland (Gryfino close to Szczecin, Gluchow close to Lodz). Operations in the facility will be managed by an independent partner, whose selection will happen through a tender, it added.

As far as the development of the facility concerned, Zalando said that the work has been assigned to Vailog, part of SEGRO, a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property.

Picture:Zalando website