Zumiez comparable sales rise of 7.9 percent in December

Zumiez said total net sales for the five-week period ended December 30, 2017 increased 11.4 percent to 160 million dollars compared to 143.6 million dollars for the same period last year, while comparable sales increased 7.9 percent compared to a comparable sales increase of 3.4 percent in the year ago period.

Zumiez said in a statement that due primarily to stronger than expected quarter-to-date sales and product margin performance, the company is increasing guidance and now expects fiscal 2017 fourth quarter comparable sales growth of approximately 7 percent, and earnings per share between 0.88 dollar and 0.90 dollar. This compares to the previous guidance for comparable sales growth between 3 percent and 5 percent, earnings per share between 0.78 dollar and 0.84 dollar and excludes any potential impact of recently passed tax reform.