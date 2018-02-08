Zumiez January net sales surge 33.6 percent

Zumiez Inc. total net sales for the five-week period ended February 3, 2018 increased 33.6 percent to 66 million dollars, compared to 49.4 million dollars for the four-week period ended January 28, 2017. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2018, total net sales in January increased 12.8 percent from the prior year. The company said, comparable sales increased 6.3 percent for the five-week period compared to 9.4 percent for the four-week period ended January 28, 2017.

Based on slightly higher than expected sales, the company now expects fourth quarter 2017 earnings per share to be toward the high-end of it most recent guidance range of 0.88 dollar to 0.90 dollar, which excludes any potential impact of recently passed tax reform.

Picture:Zumiez website