Zumiez July net sales up 23 percent, raises Q2 earnings outlook

Zumiez Inc. has reported total net sales for the four-week period ended August 4, 2018 increased 23 percent to 83 million dollars compared to 67.5 million dollars for the four-week period ended July 29, 2017. The company's comparable sales increased 9.1 percent for the period compared to a comparable sales increase of 5.1% for the four-week period ended July 29, 2017.

Based primarily upon higher than anticipated sales and product margin, the company said, it now expects earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018 to be between 0.13 dollar and 0.14 dollar per share compared to the previous guidance of between 0.04 dollar and 0.09 dollar per share.

Picture:Zumiez website