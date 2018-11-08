Zumiez reports marginal sales increase in October

Zumiez Inc. total net sales for the four-week period ended November 3, 2018 increased 0.6 percent to 61.9 million dollars, compared to 61.5 million dollars for the four-week period ended October 28, 2017.

The company said comparable sales during the month under review increased 1.6 percent compared to a comparable sales increase of 6.6 percent for the four-week period ended October 28 2017.

As of November 3, 2018, Zumiez operated 703 stores, including 609 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 37 in Europe and seven in Australia under Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.