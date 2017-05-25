Design Museum open Cartier in Motion

London’s Design Museum is paying tribute to Louis Cartier, his unique story and his approach to watchmaking and how the invention of the modern wristwatch came about in a new exhibition, Cartier in Motion that will run until July.

The free exhibition is curated by British architect Lord Norman Foster and explores the creativity of Cartier and design featuring more than 170 exhibits alongside rare insights into the research and work of the designers at Cartier, through extracts from material found in the Cartier Archives, as well as exploring the change in society at the turn of the 20th century, which was amidst upheavals in art, architecture, travel and lifestyles.

Key highlights includes the evolution of Paris and its influence on Cartier shapes, Louis Cartier’s connections with Alberto Santos-Dumont and other pioneers of the age, the birth of the modern wristwatch, as well as the everyday accessories designed to cater to a glamorous inter-war lifestyle and the evolution of Cartier watch designs and Cartier craftsmanship.

Items on display include a Cartier Santos wristwatch and a Tank wristwatch, which were recently acquired for the Design Museum, as well as extracts from a scrapbook found in the Cartier Archives with insights into the research work of designers at the Maison, and pieces on loan from the collection of the Monaco Princely Palace, the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace at Le Bourget airport and the Rockefeller Center in New York.

Cartier in Motion runs from May 25 until July 28.

Images: courtsey of Cartier