Italian fashion school Polimoda teams up with Valentino for master’s in bag design

After launching a master in shoe design in partnership with Salvatore Ferragamo in July, Italian fashion institute Polimoda has teamed up with Valentino to offer a postgraduate program in bag design. Set to start in January 2019, the 9-month course will include classes, workshops and a brand-specific project in collaboration with the fashion house. Students will also get the chance to visit production plants in the Florentine area. Combining theory and practice, the curriculum covers production techniques and materials, merchandising strategy and collection planning. All classes will be taught in English.

“Quality, craftsmanship and design form the identity of this manufacturing sector, requiring highly specialized profiles capable of reinterpreting and translating the know-how and heritage of Made in Italy into new global scenarios”, reads the page about the master’s on Polimoda’s website.

"Lectures will be given by industry professionals with a practical and in-depth knowledge of the sector. We will also have guest lectures by international guests. At the end of the course, internship opportunities will be provided within fashion companies", a spokesperson for Polimoda told FashionUnited by email.

Interested in applying? Polimoda’s master’s in bag design costs 26,000 euros (approximately 30,000 US dollars or 24,000 pounds). Prerequisites include previous studies in areas related to Fashion Design or Accessories Design, or professional experience in the field. Pre-selected candidates will be invited for an interview with the leading teacher of the course.

The master’s in shoe design with Salvatore Ferragamo is also set to start in January. Applications are still open. Ferruccio Ferragamo, president of the label, also serves as the president of Polimoda since 2006.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Florence, Polimoda is considered one of the best fashion schools in the world. It has over 7000 students, of which 70 percent are international. The school’s main campus is located in Scandicci, but a third space in Florence is set to open in 2019.

Photo: courtesy of Polimoda